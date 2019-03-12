Superintendent of Education surprises Teacher of the Year finalist

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - A Midlands teacher in the running for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year received a big surprise.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stopped by Chanda Jefferson’s classroom this afternoon to deliver the news that she has been selected as one of the five finalists for the award.
Jefferson teaches Biology at Fairfield Central High School. In 2014 she was named Outstanding Biology Teacher For South Carolina.
Jefferson says she owes all of her success to her students.
“I couldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my students because they’re the reason that I teach. I come to school every day with a goal to inspire them and prepare them to be future leaders in our state and in our nation,” she said.
As one of five finalists, Chanda will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of the competition which involves an in-person interview with a team of expert judges.
The South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala will be held on May 8th in Columbia. The winner will be crowned then.
