Sumter School District takes no action regarding reopening elementary school

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter School Board opted to take no action regarding reopening F.J. DeLaine Elementary School during their meeting Monday.
The school was one of two closed last year by the Sumter School District. With DeLaine Elementary and Mayewood Middle closing following the 2017-18 academic year, the two schools were consolidated with Cherryvale Elementary and R.E. Davis Elementary, respectively.
Just recently, however, the school board voted to re-open Mayewood Middle. Shortly after that decision was made the South Carolina Board of Education declared a fiscal emergency in the district. However, the Sumter School District is appealing the declaration.
On Monday night, Sumter Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm said the district is proceeding with the appeal and will likely go before the SC Board of Education possibly in early April.
