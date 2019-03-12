South Carolina trio picks up SEC honors in men’s hoops

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three South Carolina Gamecocks have earned SEC postseason honors for their work on the court this year.
Senior center Chris Silva was named to this year’s All-SEC first and the conference’s All-Defensive team. Silva led the team in scoring (14.8 points per game), blocks (2.1 per game), and rebounds (7.1 rebounds per game). Silva also shot just over 45 percent from 3-point range for the Gamecocks. Silva is the first Gamecocks to earn All-SEC first team honors since Devan Downey.
Hassani Gravett was selected as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year winner. The senior guard from Villa Rica, Ga., was the team’s third-leading scorer with 13.9 points per game. Gravett appeared in 31 games with four starts for the Gamecocks, but he averaged 29.5 minutes per game this year. Gravett also shot 42.9 percent from long distance for Carolina while knocking down just under 77 percent of his free throws.
Freshman AJ Lawson was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Lawson was second on the team in scoring (13.9 points per game) and fourth in rebounds (4.4 rebounds per game) while playing a team-high 31.1 minutes per game. Lawson has missed the last three games for Carolina due to an ankle injury.
South Carolina will open play in the SEC Tournament on Friday in Nashville.
