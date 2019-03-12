South Carolina trio picks up SEC honors in men’s hoops

Hassani Gravett was selected as the league’s Sixth Man of the Year winner. The senior guard from Villa Rica, Ga., was the team’s third-leading scorer with 13.9 points per game. Gravett appeared in 31 games with four starts for the Gamecocks, but he averaged 29.5 minutes per game this year. Gravett also shot 42.9 percent from long distance for Carolina while knocking down just under 77 percent of his free throws.