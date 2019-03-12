Parts of Boeing aircraft from deadly crash made in SC, planes will not be grounded in U.S.

“This hits home in such a way that you just can’t imagine when seven of your friends, your brothers, your sisters, your colleagues go down in a crash like this. It’s an irony, because we don’t expect this to happen and today as I was meeting with our staff – hundreds together here in Addis Ababa – there wasn’t a dry eye. There were tear drops and weeping and hugging and it’s just hard to believe and so our people are putting their lives on the line every day for others but today they were coming together to really try to comfort one another,” Beasley said.