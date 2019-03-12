Parts of Boeing aircraft from deadly crash made in SC, planes will not be grounded in U.S.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Concerns are growing over one of Boeing’s aircraft after it has now been involved in two deadly crashes less than six months apart. That type of plane, the Boeing 737 Max 8, has ties to the Palmetto State. Some of the parts are built in Charleston.
The two international crashes included one on Sunday where an Ethiopian Airlines flight went down, killing all 159 people on board. Another crash happened last fall, killing all 189 on board after taking off from Indonesia on a flight operated by Lion Air.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Monday, saying while there are no plans to ground these types of planes in the U.S., there will be mandated design changes to the aircraft to be done as soon as next month. There are less than 75 Boeing 737 Max 8s and 9s currently operating in the U.S.
The FAA says it has not yet determined if it was the same issue that brought both planes down. They say preliminary reports show there are similarities between the two crashes, but analysts say it’s too soon to draw any conclusions before the investigation is complete.
In fact, investigators are still working to get answers on what exactly happened with the Lion Air flight that crashed last October, according to Gray Television Analyst Greta Van Susteren.
“That crash is also still under investigation, but because of the similarity between the Lion Air and this, people are suspicious that it's the same software in the cockpit. But, it's a huge mistake to jump to conclusions.”
Van Susteren also says she supports the FAA’s decision not to ground Boeing 737 Max 8s in the U.S.
“If we ground the planes, and if they’re safe planes, and if there’s a remedy, it is gonna probably cripple our transportation industry. And that’s not just passengers, but we have a lot of cargo going on these planes,” Van Susteren said.
Eight Americans were on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday. There were also several representatives with the United Nations and its World Food Programme, which is run by former South Carolina Governor David Beasley.
Beasley says this is really unfamiliar territory for the group that’s used to helping others around the world. Now, they’re dealing with a loss of their own after seven members were killed in Sunday’s crash.
“This hits home in such a way that you just can’t imagine when seven of your friends, your brothers, your sisters, your colleagues go down in a crash like this. It’s an irony, because we don’t expect this to happen and today as I was meeting with our staff – hundreds together here in Addis Ababa – there wasn’t a dry eye. There were tear drops and weeping and hugging and it’s just hard to believe and so our people are putting their lives on the line every day for others but today they were coming together to really try to comfort one another,” Beasley said.
The FAA says those mandated design changes will include changes to the computer system and the flight crew manual.
Even though the same type of plane was involved, it has not yet been determined the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes were due to the same issue. That investigation is ongoing.
