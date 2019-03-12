Newberry Co. business owner: Abandoned dogs ‘should not be treated like this’

CLINTON, SC (WIS) - After helping two abandoned dogs in just the past few weeks, one Newberry County business owner is calling for the mistreatment of innocent animals to stop.
Tammy Folk helped bring a dog named Baby over to the Clinton Animal Clinic after one of her clients found the dog injured and alone in a ditch off of Stoney Battery Road.
Folk runs a dog grooming business, but she regularly helps animals like Baby. She said recently, things have gotten out of hand.
“The dog was just pitiful. It looked like it had just been beaten in the face,” Folk said. “It had this terribly blood blister on it’s eye...couldn’t hardly see out of the other eye because of the infection.”
After helping a different dog just a few weeks prior who appeared to be starving, Folk said whoever is mistreating the dogs needs to stop.
“We help so many dogs that we just find on the street,” Folk said. “They bring them here. That way, they know that they’re going to be taken care of. They’re going to be vet checked, cleaned up, and we’ve been able to re-home 100 percent of the dogs that we’ve found.”
That philanthropic effort is why Folk’s client knew she could help after finding Baby in that ditch.
“Dogs are the closest thing to God on Earth,” Folk said. “They love you unconditionally and forgive everything, and they should not be treated like this.”
Baby was found with several scratches and injuries on her head. She’s in good hands now at the Clinton Animal Hospital, but doctors say she’ll have to get one of her eyes removed.
“The eye had ruptured inside,” Folk said. “They wanted to keep her through the night to keep her out of pain. They’ll be removing the eye in the morning.”
After that surgery, Baby will go home with Folk until they can find someone who will adopt her, and give her the love she deserves.
“She just wants someone to hold and love her,” Folk said.
Folk is helping with fundraiser for animals in need like Baby called Paws for Pints. She said it will be held at Pour Richard’s Tavern in Newberry from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday April 6.
