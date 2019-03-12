Man wanted after theft at Fairfield Co. church during worship hours

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man stole from a vehicle at a Fairfield County church during worship hours on Sunday morning.
The unknown individual stole money and a pocketbook containing bank cards and then used the bank cards at a Dollar General in Blair, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Similar thefts also occurred in Lancaster County that same morning and are believed to have been committed by the same person.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and his vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Impala that is dark in color- possibly blue.
Sheriffs say several churches have been victimized in the past few weeks where an unknown person, or persons, stole catalytic converters from church vehicles. It is unknown whether the suspect is involved with these types of thefts.
Church members and community members are encouraged by sheriffs to be extra vigilant for suspicious activity at area churches and to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803-635-4141) if they see any suspicious activity.
