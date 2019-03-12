First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temperatures and rain by the end of the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for warmer temperatures and a chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s tonight under mostly clear skies.
· We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Even more clouds will move over the Midlands Thursday. Most of the day will be dry. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
· A cold front brings scattered showers and possibly a storm or two to the Midlands by Friday (50%). Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· A few showers could linger into early Saturday (20%). Highs will drop into the low 60s by Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will drop into the low 40s by Wednesday morning.
For Wednesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Thursday, get ready for much warmer weather. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon under partly sunny skies. Most of the day will be dry. A stray shower is not out of the question for our western communities, but most of the rain will likely arrive by Friday.
A cold front will approach the Midlands late Thursday into Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm mainly on Friday. A couple of showers could stick around for some of us early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on it. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 60s. Temperatures will drop even more by Sunday, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds: E 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Clouds & Sun. Much Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 70s.
