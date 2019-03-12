First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temperatures and rain by the end of the week

A cold front will approach the Midlands late Thursday into Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm mainly on Friday. A couple of showers could stick around for some of us early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on it. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 60s. Temperatures will drop even more by Sunday, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.