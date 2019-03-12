‘Enough is enough’ neighbors say, after three pedestrian deaths in four years on Millwood Avenue

While you see several poorly-lit and marked crosswalks, you also see a considerable amount of jaywalking. Many people crossing from the Lyon Street Neighborhood side towards the Melrose Heights side of the neighborhood. It’s a two-fold issue: pedestrians might wait minutes trying to cross at the crosswalk. There’s no traffic signal, no signage, and no stop sign. The cars rarely stop for a pedestrian to cross the street. But, on the flip side, pedestrians are walking across the street anyway and trying to fit between the cars going at a high rate of speed.