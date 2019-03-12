Deputies: Man charged with arson allegedly lit candle that started downtown Bamberg fire

BAMBERG, SC (WIS) - Bamberg County deputies have charged a man with second-degree arson after a fire in downtown Bamberg earlier this month.
Randy Lee Bloom was charged for allegedly entering one of the buildings, lit a candle, and that spread to other materials and buildings. The fire destroyed several buildings in downtown Bamberg.
The warrant claims Bloom is caught on camera leaving the building and walking away quickly.
Bloom said he saw the fire but didn't take proactive steps to stop the fire.
