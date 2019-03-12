Decision on AJ Lawson’s playing status coming soon

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - The South Carolina basketball team should get a big boost on Friday when it opens up play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
While it isn’t a certainty, optimism is high that freshman A.J. Lawson will be able to suit up in some capacity for the Gamecocks as the team looks to win its first tournament championship in program history.
Lawson suffered an ankle sprain in the second half of the loss to Alabama and missed the final three game of the regular season. Head coach Frank Martin, in his seventh year leading the South Carolina program, said following the regular season finale win against Georgia that Lawson could have played against the Bulldogs, but he was less than full strength.
With nearly a full week to heal since that Georgia game, Lawson should be ready to go by mid-afternoon on Friday against the team that emerges between No. 5 seed Auburn, No. 12 seed Missouri and No. 13 seed Georgia.
“A.J. has been doing more and more every day,” Martin said. “We’re going to make a decision on him Thursday at our practice over there. We had a 30 minute running shoot around, and he participated in 30 minutes. What we did today was not live competition against each other, but he did the running. Tomorrow, he’s going to participate in more stuff. Thursday, the plan is to try to turn him loose and see what happens there. That’s the plan for him.”
Lawson is the team’s second-leading scorer this year and is averaging 13.9 points per game this season. Lawson is also first on the team with 83 total assists and 32 steals.
Most of the Gamecocks’ starters and regular contributors have played in all 31 games this season. Lawson, because of his ankle injury, has missed the last three contests.
“I feel like I’ve been healing very quickly,” Lawson said. “I’ve been getting better day by day. I’m just thankful, and I’m trying to get on the court as much as I can and do more things. As the week goes on, we’ll just see how it goes.”
Watching his teammates down the stretch has motivated Lawson to work as hard as he can to be sure he’s back for tournament basketball.
“It just made me more determined to get better and get back on the court,” Lawson said. “Right now, I’m just thinking day-by-day, get better and better and get on the court. I want to show up, be 100 percent and help my team out.”
The South Carolina basketball team (16-15, 11-7) heads to Nashville, Tenn. this week to compete in the SEC Tournament. Tournament play begins on Wednesday night. The winner of the Georgia-Missouri game advances to play Auburn. The winner of that game will then face the Gamecocks.
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.