Crews to begin work to replace bridge deck in Lexington Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin its bridge deck replacement project in Lexington County starting March 18.
Crews will be working on the U.S. Highway 21 bridge over I-26 in Swansea. Officials said the bridge will be closed and detours will be put in place to help motorists reach their destination. Lanes on I-26 will also be closed at night during the demolition process.
According to SCDOT, the bridge is slated to be re-opened to the public on May 28.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.