Columbia one of the most affordable cities to live and work, study says
skyline of downtown Columbia, SC, USA from Arsenal Hill neighborhood from November 2010. (Source: Akhenaton06/ Wikimedia Commons)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 12, 2019 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 2:03 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new study by BusinessStudent.com lists South Carolina’s capital as one of the top 25 cities to live and work.

Columbia is ranked no. 6 on the list, with the formula for the study being average salary by city versus rent. Greenville, SC is the only South Carolina city on the list at no. 24.

“For recent graduates, young professionals or folks considering a career change, affordability of housing often becomes the deciding factor in where they choose to look for a job,” the study says online. “Of course, we all want to make the highest possible salary, but a souped-up paycheck in a city with sky-high rent won’t do you much good since you’ll have very little left over each month once you’ve paid your landlord.”

The study says Columbia has an average salary of $68,541 and an average rent of $999. The website compiled information from more than 100 business-related jobs on Indeed.com and average rent prices for two-bedroom apartments in the U.S. from Rentjungle.com.

You can see the full list here:

At BusinessStudent.com, wanted to see which areas of the country, and which specific cities in those areas, give business professionals the biggest bang for the buck, so we compared the highest quoted salaries from over 100 business-related jobs on Indeed.com to average rent for a two-bedroom apartment across America from Rentjungle.com and came up with the top 25 most affordable cities to live and work. (Source: BusinessStudent.com)
