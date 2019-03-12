Columbia one of the most affordable cities to live and work, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new study by BusinessStudent.com lists South Carolina’s capital as one of the top 25 cities to live and work.
Columbia is ranked no. 6 on the list, with the formula for the study being average salary by city versus rent. Greenville, SC is the only South Carolina city on the list at no. 24.
“For recent graduates, young professionals or folks considering a career change, affordability of housing often becomes the deciding factor in where they choose to look for a job,” the study says online. “Of course, we all want to make the highest possible salary, but a souped-up paycheck in a city with sky-high rent won’t do you much good since you’ll have very little left over each month once you’ve paid your landlord.”
The study says Columbia has an average salary of $68,541 and an average rent of $999. The website compiled information from more than 100 business-related jobs on Indeed.com and average rent prices for two-bedroom apartments in the U.S. from Rentjungle.com.
