Carolina sprinters put it all together to win NCAA title

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Four South Carolina sprinters now have a memory that will stay with them for a lifetime.
The Gamecocks 4x400 team captured the NCAA crown in Birmingham this past weekend.
"It feels great," Stephanie Davis said.
Davis, Aliyah Abrams, Tatyana Mills, and Wadeline Jonathas won Carolina’s seventh title for Carolina overall and the first title in the 4x400 since 2007. The win helped the Gamecocks finish seventh overall at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
"I believe in process,” Gamecocks head coach Curtis Frye said. “It's taken us a while to put the pieces together."
The victory, according to the Gamecocks, was worth all the pain and sacrifice in practices and losses in other meets this season.
"We die. We cry. We are in pain all together,” Davis said. “We go through it all."
"It's like a human highway every day on the track in practice," Jonathas added.
Bringing it home down the stretch was Wadeline Jonathas. The junior chased down two elite runners on the anchor leg to lift USC to the title and past rival Texas A&M.
"When I came down the last straightaway, I took the deepest breath because I started getting tired,” Jonathas said. “But, I'm like, ‘Girl you're almost there. you got to finish the race.’"
"If there was anyone in that building that could close it out, it was her," Frye said.
The win was meaningful for the Gamecocks considering their struggles to catch the Aggies in previous competitions.
"I'm going to tell you,” Mills added. “It's been a three-meet battle with Texas A&M and it felt so good on the third try to get them."
For Jonathas, it was a particularly meaningful victory. The Haitian native competed in Division III for two seasons, claiming nine individual NCAA Track and Field Championships. Still, this title stands out the most in her mind.
“A lot has happened,” Jonathas said. “I don’t know how. All I can do is thank God.”
Jonathas' run to the line did more than winning a championship. Frye believes it inspired the whole program to thrive.
“You have to see a picture before you can have a dream,” Frye said. “This right here gives our kids a picture.”
