Bond set for man who allegedly fired 30 rounds near homes in Cayce

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The man who allegedly fired 30 rounds in the direction of homes in Cayce on Monday made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say Evan Vermullen, 22, had his total bond set at $6,202.50 and add he is still in Lexington County Detention Center.
Monday they say he was charged with discharging fire arm in the city and use of a firearm while under influence. Tuesday they say Vermullen received two additional charges: possession with intent to distribute schedule IV narcotic and simple possession of marijuana.
More updates to come.
