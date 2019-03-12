Big cleanup remains after EF-1 tornado touches down near Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nine days after an EF-1 tornado tore through a neighborhood just east of Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, the cleanup is only beginning.
A massive limb still rests inside a heavily damaged home. Travis Burkett lives two doors down and, when he heard the tree fall on March 3, he braced for the worst.
“I stood next to my door thinking one of the trees behind the house was going to fall. If it fell, I would have jumped outside,” Burkett said today as he surveyed the debris.
The storm toppled trees all around his property but left Burkett’s house unscathed. Limbs remain scattered on the ground days after the worst of the damaging winds. Burkett said despite the damage, the tight knit neighborhood is banding together.
“Everybody around here basically is pretty much family,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody. It’s just something unexpected.”
In Lexington, John's RV dealership is seemingly back to normal after several RV's were tossed around like toys when the storm hit.
The dealership was in the process of moving, leaving a smaller amount of RV’s on the property. The trailers are now all back in place.
While progress is apparent in Lexington, a big cleanup remains in the neighborhood near the zoo.
Burkett said those problems will soon pass, despite the haunting memory.
“Oh man, you can’t forget no sound like that. It sounded like a train honestly. You can hear the train over by the river, and it was twice as loud as that.”
The terror of that Sunday night storm is now replaced with silence and sunshine as the recovery in this neighborhood slowly gets underway.
