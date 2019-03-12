4 arrested, 2 facing charges after altercation leads to shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has arrested four people after two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds during a dispute this past weekend.
Officials said Jimmique Frazier, 21, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting that happened at 2 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a Super 8 hotel located on the 1000 block of Broad Street. Jardaisha Shyquan Clark, 22, and Kelsie Shynique Stuckey, 18, have each been charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob. Ashley Davis, 19, was also charged with assault and battery.
Cazieh Robinson,17, is listed in stable condition while Zanaya Billie, 17, is listed in critical condition. Both victims were transferred to a Columbia-area hospital. However, both teens also face third-degree assault and battery by mob charges once released from the hospital.
Officials with the Sumter Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident.
