4 arrested, 2 facing charges after altercation leads to shooting in Sumter

Officials said Jimmique Frazier, 21, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting that happened at 2 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a Super 8 hotel located on the 1000 block of Broad Street. Jardaisha Shyquan Clark, 22, and Kelsie Shynique Stuckey, 18, have each been charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob. Ashley Davis, 19, was also charged with assault and battery.