Aiken Co. woman arrested on criminal conspiracy charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a 33-year-old woman after charging her with two counts of hindering an official.
According to the arrest warrants, Marquita Marissa Monte Kitching-Walker tried to stop a government official from doing their job in Lexington County. Kitching-Walker attempted to use court documents to execute a phony legal process.
The investigation into the matter was requested by the Lexington Police Department.
Kitching-Walker, who was also charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
The 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.
