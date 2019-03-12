Adam Mintzer is a native South Carolinian who joined the WIS team as a producer and multimedia journalist in 2019.
Adam joins WIS team from CNN's Washington DC bureau where he worked on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” While in DC, he helped cover political, national, and international breaking news, in addition to special events like the 2018 midterm elections and the royal wedding.
Adam was born and raised in Charleston and studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University.
Send tips, story ideas, and notes to Adam via email at amintzer@wistv.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @adammintzer.
