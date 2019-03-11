61-year-old Aiken man dies in crash on Talatha Church Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 61-year-old Aiken man is dead after a vehicle crash on Talatha Church Road according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased, Staple Lawrence, was the unrestrained passenger in 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Leon Hosey.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Hosey and Lawrence were traveling east when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at 11:55 a.m. at the Augusta University Medical Center. An autopsy will be performed tomorrow in Newberry.
Hosey was also transported to Augusta University Medical Center. His condition was not known at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and M.A.I.T. are investigating the crash.
