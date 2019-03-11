UPDATE: Motorcyclist who shot at deputy considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ deputies say

EASTOVER, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has ended the active search in Eastover for a motorcyclist who shot at a deputy late Sunday, but the search to identify the suspect continues, the department said.
The incident happened while a RCSD deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop involving a motorcyclist. According to the sheriff’s department, at around 9:15 p.m., the deputy initiated a traffic stop with the suspect at Solomon and Joyner Streets in Eastover.
The suspect shot his firearm in the direction of the deputy and fled into a wood line near the traffic stop location. The deputy was unharmed, the sheriff’s department said.
The investigation to identify the suspect still continues. Deputies say they are looking for a black male who is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has slim build and short hair. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The motorcycle that the suspect was driving at the time of the traffic stop was confirmed stolen from the City of Columbia.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
This is a developing story as the investigation continues; check back for more updates.
