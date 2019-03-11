Town of Lexington phone, email technical issues resolved

Town of Lexington experiencing phone, email technical issues
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 10, 2019 at 1:42 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 9:06 PM

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is no longer experiencing technical issues related to their phone lines and email.

All systems have been corrected.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted on Sunday around 1:45 that they were experiencing technical issues.

Police say if you need an officer to respond for a service call, you can contact Lexington County Communications at (803)-785-2521. For emergencies, please call 911.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.