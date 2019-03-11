Town of Lexington phone, email technical issues resolved

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is no longer experiencing technical issues related to their phone lines and email.
All systems have been corrected.
The Lexington Police Department tweeted on Sunday around 1:45 that they were experiencing technical issues.
Police say if you need an officer to respond for a service call, you can contact Lexington County Communications at (803)-785-2521. For emergencies, please call 911.
