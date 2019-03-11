Search underway for motorcyclist who shot at RCSD deputy attempting traffic stop

EASTOVER, SC (WIS) - A search is currently underway for a suspect who shot at a Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy who tried to attempt a traffic stop in Eastover late Sunday.
According to the sheriff's department, at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Richland County Sheriff's Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle at Solomon and Joyner Street in Eastover.
The suspect shot his firearm in the direction of the deputy and fled into a wood line near the traffic stop location.
The deputy was not injured and is OK. There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence in the area where the incident happened as they search for the suspect.
This is a developing story as the investigation continues; check back for more updates.
