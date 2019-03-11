2 Saluda Co. sex offenders sentenced to prison time in unrelated cases

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two men in Saluda County were sentenced to prison time in unrelated cases after they both pled guilty to sexually assaulting minors.
Charles Gable Isdell, II, 38, was sentenced to 20 years and Gustavo Rodriguez Diaz, 40, was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
"Our work to protect children in our community remains a primary focus. Our office will continue to hold child abusers responsible for their actions. The victims of these two offenders can continue healing knowing that their abusers are in prison.”
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Gustavo Rodriguez Diaz for sexual assaults on a minor in November 2016 following an unrelated criminal investigation in which the minor victim was a witness. The minor victim was 9 years old at the time. During an interview, the child disclosed that Diaz had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Charles Gable Isdell, II, in June 2017 after receiving a report of sexual assaults committed against two minor victims, who were both 14 years old at the time. Investigators were able to recover evidence on Isdell’s phone described by the victims that corroborated their accounts of what occurred. During the sentencing hearing, Lt. Josh Price expressed to the Court that the two minors continue to be traumatized by these events and still live in fear of Isdell.
Isdell and Diaz were both transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin the immediate service of their prison sentences.
Both of these cases were prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair of the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
