2 Saluda Co. sex offenders sentenced to prison time in unrelated cases

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Charles Gable Isdell, II, in June 2017 after receiving a report of sexual assaults committed against two minor victims, who were both 14 years old at the time. Investigators were able to recover evidence on Isdell’s phone described by the victims that corroborated their accounts of what occurred. During the sentencing hearing, Lt. Josh Price expressed to the Court that the two minors continue to be traumatized by these events and still live in fear of Isdell.