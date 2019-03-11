One dead in single-vehicle crash on Bonner Avenue in Orangeburg County

By Jazmine Greene | March 10, 2019 at 9:52 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 10:43 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash outside of Santee in Orangeburg County according to SC Highway Patrol.

The accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Bonner Avenue.

Troopers say a 2008 Cadillac ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and then hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Reginal Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

