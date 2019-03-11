Officials: 2 men arrested after 30 round fired at homes in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety has detained two men following a shooting that took place in Cayce.
Officials said the incident happened on the 2200 block of Taylor Road. Approximately 12 calls to 911 related to the incident were received, according to Cayce DPS.
Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce DPS said 30 rounds were fired in the backyard toward houses. Officials also said alcohol and drugs were a factor in the incident.
Evan Michael Vermullen, 22, has been charged with discharging a firearm under influence. Vermullen and a second man were both taken into custody without incident and there were no injuries reported.
Cayce DPS is continuing to investigate the incident.
