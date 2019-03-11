Man shot at Upstate Walmart distribution center, sheriff says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a shooting at a Walmart distribution center Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Don Reynolds said shots were fired and a man was shot in the leg around 3 p.m. at the facility, located at I-385 and Highway 221.
Authorities said a deputy located the victim in the building's warehouse.
The Sheriff's Office did not disclose the name of the man, but Sheriff Reynolds said he was taken to the hospital and was "in no grave danger." The Sheriff said no other employees were hurt in the incident.
Deputies said they found the suspect sitting in a break room near the main entrance while searching the building.
Deputies arrested Deborah Morgan from Greenwood in connection with the shooting. She faces several charges, including assault and battery with the intent to kill, violation of a protective order and other weapons charges.
The Sheriff said a series of events led up to the protective order against Morgan, but did not offer any specific details.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Clinton and Laurens city law enforcement helped to control the scene and respond to the incident.
Check back to this page for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.