‘Just get in the car’: Columbia Police investigating 3 separate incidents where women were followed

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Police are looking into three different incidents around Columbia where women were followed.
The first one was Shady Lane, near the end of February.
Then, on March 1st a woman followed and police say the man attempted to sexually assault her.
On Monday, we learned of another incident, this past Saturday on Old Woodlands Road near Macon Road. That marks the third incident across Columbia in less than a month.
We spoke to the woman in that last incident, she’s shaken up, but she wanted to share her story so that others don’t get stuck in a potentially dangerous moment.
Catherine Egan says she has jogged down Old Woodlands Road before and this has never happened.
“As I was going past he was yelling, ‘Get in the car, get in the car, it’s not that hard to just get in the car,’ Egan said. ‘I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do. I could’ve done stuff differently, but I immediately thought, ‘wave your hands, wave your hands and see if a car can come.’ That was my first instinct.”
Egan says she flagged down an Uber driver, who helped her get the plate number on an older model Jeep, which she then gave to police. So what should you do in a situation like the one Egan faced?
We spoke with Nina Mauldin, a self-defense class instructor with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
“The biggest thing is to be aware of your surroundings. You don’t want to be texting on your phone, talking on your phone. Being out in the daytime is definitely safer than being out at night, always go with a buddy,” Mauldin said.
Mauldin says at the end of the day, if you feel like something is off, you need to take in everything around you. The more details you can get while staying safe, the better.
“Identify the vehicle, look for tags, physical description of the person. If you’re a witness if you happen to see something, be a good witness, make sure that you get physical identifiers so that we can catch the people out there,” Mauldin said.
She says report anything you see immediately, big or small, police can not do anything if they do not know.
She offered a few more tips. Give a friend, co-worker, or loved one your plan from point A to point B. Let them know when they should contact the police if you do not come back. If you’re a jogger, switch up your routes. Those wishing to cause you harm may have memorized where you go. Finally, do not lead a suspicious person back to your home, there is strength in numbers, find people that can help.
Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department both offer free women’s self-defense classes. You can contact them to find out when and where they are taking place.
If you have any information on these incidents, Police are asking you to contact Crimestoppers, anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.