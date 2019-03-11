First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine, warmer temps and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We’re tracking more sunshine, warmer temperatures and our next chance of rain in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few showers possible tonight. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 40s.
· Expecting sun and clouds for your Tuesday with highs in the 60s.
· We’ll see clouds and sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s Wednesday, then soar into the upper 70s by Thursday.
· A cold front brings scattered showers and possibly a storm to the Midlands by Friday (50%). Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· A few showers could linger into Saturday (20%). Highs in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible early. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
On Tuesday, we’re expecting dry weather. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to northeasterly winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. Highs will climb into the low 70s.
On Thursday, get ready for much warmer weather. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon under partly sunny skies.
A cold front will approach the Midlands late Thursday into Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm mainly on Friday. However, the cold front is showing signs of slowing down a bit over the Midlands Friday into Saturday, which might keep a couple of showers around early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on it. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday, then drop into the 60s on Saturday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Early (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Clouds & Sun. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
