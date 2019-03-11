First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine, warmer temps and our next chance of rain

A cold front will approach the Midlands late Thursday into Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm mainly on Friday. However, the cold front is showing signs of slowing down a bit over the Midlands Friday into Saturday, which might keep a couple of showers around early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on it. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday, then drop into the 60s on Saturday.