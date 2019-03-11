FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the ‘Spring-like’ weather, showers possible throughout the day

FIRST ALERT Weather Headlines:
- A front is stalled along the SC Coast and will produce a few showers late today
- Daytime high temperatures will warm into the 70s today, the 60s will return tomorrow for a day or so..
- Dry weather is expected through Thursday
A front crossed the area yesterday, it is now stalled along the coast. That front will bring a few showers to the area this afternoon and evening.
High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast for the next several days. Daytime highs will reach the 70s with dry weather through Thursday. A cold front will cross the area Friday and increase the rain chances Friday and Saturday morning.
Forecast
Monday - Warm, 30% chance of showers, High 73°
Tuesday - A bit cooler, Dry, Highs in the upper 60s
Wednesday - Thursday Sunny and Warm, Highs in the 70s.
