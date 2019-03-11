3 detained after pursuit with RCSD deputies on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve detained three people, including the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled from a traffic stop.
Deputies say that around 10 a.m. on Monday, deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Broad River Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.
After the vehicle was located and the deputy initiated a traffic stop the vehicle fled resulting in a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of Broad River Road where the driver and two passengers were detained.
The investigation is ongoing at this time; check back for more updates.
