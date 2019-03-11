Cardinal Newman offensive lineman signs with San Diego

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Declan Carroll is headed west.
The Cardinal Newman offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to play football at the University of San Diego.
“It’s honestly a bit of a relief,” Carroll said after signing. “It’s been a long journey, but it’s a lot of fun to be at the end of it. Looking forward to getting to work in San Diego. Obviously, I’m going to miss Cardinal Newman and all the memories, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”
Carroll said he has a lot of family members on the west coast. He also pointed out that San Diego has a good football program as well as the academic program he wants to study. For him, San Diego was the perfect fit. “
“My dad grew up on the west coast as did my mom,” Carroll said. “So, a lot of my family is still out there. I’ve got family within driving distance who are going to be able to see me play. So, obviously, that was a big pull. Once I got on campus, I met with the players and coaches. I really like the culture. I really like the feel. It’s definitely a place I could see myself the next couple of years.”
Cardinals offensive line coach and former Clemson offensive lineman Kalon Davis has been with the team for the last two seasons. With his help, Carroll was able to develop and become the player he is today.
"He had the tools,” said Cardinals offensive line coach and former Clemson offensive lineman Kalon Davis. “He’ll tell you, growing up, he played what I would argue are the two best sports to play -- soccer and wrestling. They teach you the toughness in wrestling with the footwork and technique of soccer. It was all just coming together for him and, once he’s seen it happen his senior year, it was a great moment.”
