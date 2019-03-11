ATV accident leaves one dead in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 62-year-old man is dead following an ATV accident on Gum Swamp Road according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Sometime after 5 o'clock, Jimmy Grayson was traveling north when he lost control of the ATV causing it to overturn.
He and his unidentified passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Grayson, who was identified as the unrestrained driver of the Polaris ATV outfitted with a passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of traumatic injuries.
The passenger was transported to an Augusta hospital and is in critical condition.
