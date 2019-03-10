UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in collision in Richland County on Saturday night identified

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) - A bicyclist was struck and killed late Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Corporal Judd Jones with SCHP says the collision happened around 10:39 p.m. in the 6700 block of Lower Richland Boulevard when the driver of a 4-door Subaru struck a bicyclist as both traveled south on the roadway.
The bicyclist has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Marcus Anderson, of Columbia. He was taken from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after arriving in the ER. An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head and neck.
The collision is still under investigation and it is unclear if the driver is facing any charges at this time.
