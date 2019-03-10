Series of tornadoes rips through Arkansas, Louisiana, damaging homes

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV/CNN) - A severe weather system produced a series of tornadoes Saturday in central Arkansas and parts of Louisiana, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power in the region.
There were reportedly as many as 10 tornadoes that touched down in all as the violent weather system moved over the Southeast.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a home when one tornado came through.
Authorities said they survived with minor injuries, and received hospital treatment.
One woman, whose barn and shop were destroyed, described the sudden onset of the twister.
Kimberly down: "About time they said take cover it just come through and just... did a lot of damage,” said Kimberly Down. “It was rain wrapped. It was not like a train or anything. It was more just kind of like - whoosh."
At least three tornadoes touched down in Northwest Louisiana, KSLA reported. They resulted in “downed power lines, uprooted trees, and damage to roofs and porches,” but no reported injuries.
There are no reported deaths from the storms.
