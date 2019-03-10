SC State’s Richard wins NCAA 400-meter title

BIRMINGHAM, AL(WIS) - Tyrell Richard is bringing home some hardware from this weekend’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship.
The Georgetown native picked up the 400-meter title on Saturday after posting a time of 44.82 seconds in the 400 at the Birmingham Crossplex. Richard’s championship time was listed as the fastest time in the country this season.
“Tyrell’s performance is a major milestone for SC State, our track program and the MEAC,” said Bulldog head track Coach Tim Langford. “He ran an awesome race. The goal was for him to get to the break point first and make everyone else march to his rhythm and he executed it perfectly.”
Richard’s time also set a new school record. The senior improved on his own record of 45.39 on Saturday while breaking the MEAC record of 46.62, which he set just two weeks ago at the MEAC Indoor Championships.
Richard becomes the second SC State sprinter in as many years to come away with a medal at the NCAA Indoor Championship. Last season, Demek Kemp earned a bronze medal in the 60 meters.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.