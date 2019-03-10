Pee Dee animal shelter ‘desperate’ after sick puppies contaminate others

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee humane society is asking for help Sunday after a trio of sick puppies has put other animals at risk.
The Humane Society of Marlboro County is asking for rescues and donations after three newly rescued puppies were taken rushed to the emergency room suffering from canine parvovirus. The group took to Facebook, pleading for help.
The group says treating even one dog with the disease can cost hundreds of dollars.
According to PetMD, canine parvovirus (CPV) infection is a highly contagious viral illness that causes vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and lack of appetite (anorexia). The website says the virus is typically spread through animal feces.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday the group raised $250 through online donations.
