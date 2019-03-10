Lee Co. 9-1-1 says calls being re-routed as emergency services ‘experience problems’

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) - Lee County 9-1-1 announced Sunday that all 911 calls made to their service are being re-routed to Sumter County 911 as their service is "currently experience problems" receiving calls.
“All 911 calls are being rerouted to Sumter County 911 and are being relayed back to Lee County 911,” Lee County Public Safety Director Dwayne Huggins said in a news release on Sunday. “Frontier Phone company is aware of the situation and is currently working to resolve the issue.”
Lee County 911 officials also want the public to know that you can reach Lee County 911 by calling 803-484-1723 or 803-484-1780.
