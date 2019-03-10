Gamecocks take title in NCAA Women’s 4x400

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIS) - South Carolina will bring home gold from the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship.
Stephanie Davis, Aliyah Abrams, Tatyana Mills, and Wadeline Jonathas won Saturday’s 4x400 national championship posting a time of 3:30.76.
The time was just fast enough to beat out conference rivals Texas A&M (3:30.85) and Arkansas (3:30.86).
“Those kids worked hard, and the coaches worked hard," said South Carolina head coach Curtis Frye. "The University worked hard to put us in that kind of position. I’m just thrilled to death.”
The South Carolina women’s team finished seventh overall. It is their best finish since 2007.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.