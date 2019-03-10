FIRST ALERT: Storms expected in the Midlands Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A rather foggy start with showers out there for your Saturday. Better news for the afternoon with drying skies and temps in the 60s. Sunday is an Alert Day for the risk of showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Some storms may be strong to severe.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will not rain the entire time this weekend
· A few showers through Midday on Saturday before drying out for the afternoon with highs in the 60s. (30% chance for rain)
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring the risk for showers and storms for the afternoon/evening. (50% chance for rain) Some storms may pack a punch with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
· Don’t forget to change the clocks an hour forward before you go to bed tonight
· Drier weather Monday-Thursday. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Morning showers and fog eventually move out for the afternoon. Looking better this PM with temps in the 60s but staying mostly cloudy. No weather issues this evening or overnight tonight.
Sunday is an Alert Day! Now the weather will not be “bad” the entire day, your morning and early afternoon are just fine with sun and clouds and afternoon temps in the 70s. However, a cold front will slide through after 3PM giving way to a line of showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Most of the rain is gone by 8PM but a few lingering showers are possible through midnight. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App. Rain chances are around 50%.
We’re expecting much nicer weather as we head into the workweek. Monday-Thursday look drier with sun and clouds and highs getting into the 60s and 70s. Next chance for rain comes Friday.
Today: Foggy and rainy start out there. A little better for the afternoon with drying skies and temps in the 60s.
Tonight: Passing clouds but staying dry. Lows in the 50s
Alert Day Sunday: Some sunshine to start but we’re watching a line of showers and storms to move across the Midlands 3PM-8PM. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Monday: Holding on to a few clouds for the morning with some afternoon clearing. Highs in the 60s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
