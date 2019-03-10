FIRST ALERT: Storms expected in the Midlands Sunday

Sunday is an Alert Day! Now the weather will not be “bad” the entire day, your morning and early afternoon are just fine with sun and clouds and afternoon temps in the 70s. However, a cold front will slide through after 3PM giving way to a line of showers and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Most of the rain is gone by 8PM but a few lingering showers are possible through midnight. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App. Rain chances are around 50%.