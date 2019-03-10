CPD investigating shooting incident on Carousel Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on the 1500 block of Carousel Circle.
Officers report that the shooting took place around 2 PM.
According to witnesses, two male acquaintances were arguing before the shooting occurred.
The victim suffered injuries to the upper and lower body.
