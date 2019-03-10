Clemson set to face NC State in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS) - Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers will now set their sights on capturing an NCAA Tournament bid by winning the ACC Tournament in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The Tigers (19-12, 9-9) will take on North Carolina State on Wednesday at noon. They enter the tournament with some momentum with wins over Wake Forest and Syracuse this past week. The Tigers and Wolfpack met back in January. In Raleigh. NC State defeated Clemson by two points in that meeting.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest will face top-seeded Virginia on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.