Bicyclist killed in collision in Richland County, SC troopers say

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) - A bicyclist was struck and killed late Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Corporal Judd Jones with SCHP says the collision happened around 10:39 p.m. on Lower Richland Boulevard when the driver of a 4-door Subaru struck a bicyclist as both traveled south on the roadway.
The name of the bicyclist has not been released at this time.
The collision is still under investigation and it is unclear if the driver is facing any charges at this time.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.