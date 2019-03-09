‘You never know when you can be in need’ Donors grill-out for Allen Benedict Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Through the communities donations, a grill-out took place outside the Extended Stay America Hotel off Gracern Road for the Allen Benedict Court residents who are currently still without a permanent home.
Through a joint community effort from different churches and restaurants, they cooked hamburgers & hotdogs to provide a free hot meal to residents.
Donors tell us this isn’t the first time they’ve helped, nor will it be the last.
Clemart Camack, a donor, tells WIS “You never know when you could be in need. We had a lot of people in the community say that just because they have a home now don’t mean they will always have a home. So my wife and I just decided that this is something we wanted to do.”
Besides getting a free hot meal, other community members were also there handing out bus passes and giving out personal items.
Donors included The Birth Place Outreach Ministries, C’mac’s Grill & Seafood, Trinity Baptist Church, and other community members.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.