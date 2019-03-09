UPDATE: Second kayaker found safe after search at Congaree National Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The second kayaker who was separated from another at Congaree National Park late Friday has been located, park officials said on Saturday.
Officials say the second kayaker was able to walk himself into the park’s visitor’s center, ending the search.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Captain Robert McCullough confirmed that the first kayaker was found around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and is OK. SCDNR crews resumed their search for the second kayaker at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
