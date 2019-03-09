Sumter police arrest 70-year-old man connected to stolen motor home and metal shed

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 70-year-old man who was involved in the theft of a motor home and a metal shed.
William T. Sargent is being charged with simple larceny and receiving stolen goods that value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
SCSO issued two warrants for Sargent. The first reports that Sargent took a metal shed, valued at $350, from a property on Packs Landing Road between August 1, 2018, and December 25, 2018.
The second warrant states Sargent allowed co-defendants to deliver a 1985 Pace Arrow motor home, valued at $5,000, to his property on Significant Drive between August 1, 2018, and January 5, 2019.
The motor home was also reportedly stolen from the property on Packs Landing Road.
