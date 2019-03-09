Ridgeway man struck, killed in collision in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian from Ridgeway was struck and killed early Saturday morning and has been identified, the Sumter County Coroner's Office says.
Jeremy Qualls, 37, of Ridgeway, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries after being struck by a vehicle around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Coroner Robert Baker said Qualls was walking in the roadway on U.S. Hwy. 521 in Rembert when he was struck and killed. The next of kin have been notified.
An autopsy will be performed at a later date at The Medical University of South Carolina. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
