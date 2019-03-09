‘My heart was pounding, I was starting to panic’: Second kayaker found safe after search at Congaree National Park

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) - The second kayaker who was separated from another at Congaree National Park late Friday has been located, park officials said on Saturday.
Officials say Liudas Panavas, 22, the second kayaker, was able to walk himself into the park’s visitor’s center after spending the night inside the park, ending the search. Panavas used his kayak as shelter to retain his body heat through the night.
Panavas says he and his friend Joe started kayaking around 1 p.m. Friday. The plan was to get back by 7 p.m.
“We took it easy at the start and then around three hours in, we sped it up and then we realized we didn’t really know where we were going,” Panavas said.
SCDNR says the two males were University of South Carolina students who began their journey at South Cedar Creek around noon on Friday for a six-hour kayak trip. However, due to flooding, they inadvertently got off the main path and were separated.
“When I separated from Joe my friend, I was really like my heart was pounding for like a while. I was starting to panic.” Panavas said.
Officers were able to keep in contact with Panavas’ friend Joe, through his cell phone. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers located Joe in the swamp. He was checked out by EMS and is OK.
Panavas did not have a cell phone and his location was not known by his friend Joe when he was rescued, making locating him a challenge in the dark.
Park officials say that water levels at the park have been above or near flood stage since mid-November, making the park’s waterways, especially Cedar Creek, difficult to navigate even for experienced paddlers.
“When water levels are up we’ve got a lot of side channels coming out of the creek that they all have water too, they all just like the creek,” Jon Manchester, Park Ranger, Congaree National Park said. “You get to some places where it splits and you just don’t know which way is the creek sometimes.”
“It was really hard to even see the smallest trail,” Panavas said. “I made the kayak into a little lean tube against a branch or log, and slept under there until morning.”
As crews continued the search for Panavas in the morning, Panavas made it back to the visitor center himself.
