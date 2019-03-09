Lexington residents luck out of rain as Shamrock Parade rolls by

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The gloomy weather did not stop the St. Patrick's Shamrock Parade from rolling down Main Street in Lexington.
Hundreds lined the street to see schools, organizations, and community leaders stroll on by. WIS' very own Joe Pinner was also once again an emcee at the parade.
We caught up with parade goers who told us what they love about the parade.
"It's nice being able to come out and being in a small town where we can have parades like this and it's a little bit of a gloomy day, but it's still nice being out here and having fun with everybody," said parade goer Amy Ruple.
Event organizers say this year, a family festival was added to the shamrock parade with took place around the Icehouse Amphitheater parking lot. It included amusement rides and face painting among other fun activities.
