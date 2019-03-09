Lexington Co. deputies investigate thefts from utility boxes

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating possible thefts from utility boxes across the county.
Officials said the boxes have been tampered with and items have been stolen from them. Right now, deputies are looking for leads that could possibly lead to an arrest.
If you have any information on these thefts, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You may also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.