FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few showers Saturday, then possible storms on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Your weekend will not be a washout. However, prepare for some showers and the potential for thunderstorms this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your weekend will not be a complete washout!
· Saturday will feature a few showers (30%). Otherwise, expect a good deal of clouds with highs in the upper 60s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A strong cold front will push showers our way, along with a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon and evening (50%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
· A few lingering showers are possible early Monday. Highs in the low 70s.
· Drier weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few showers are possible as a front nudges in from the north. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and areas of fog in a few spots. Lows will be in the 40s.
Saturday features a chance of rain (30%). However, we’re not expecting rain all day. Otherwise, we’ll see a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Sunday is an Alert Day! A strong cold front will slide through the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and potential thunderstorms, especially as high temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.
Any storms that develop could be strong to severe. As of this writing, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk of severe storms. The biggest threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A few showers could linger into early Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Drier conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Saturday: Good Deal of Clouds. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Some could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20-25 mph.
Monday: Morning Showers Possible (20%). Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
